UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE: Toronto police say they have located the missing 13 year old boy.

MISSING:

Cameron Kimber, 13

– He has been located

– Thank everyone for their assistance

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s help finding 13-year-old Cameron Kimber.

Kimber is described as being 5’5″, having blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Kimber was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black track pants, a green plaid shirt, a red t-shirt, with a black toque and black Nike shoes.

Police ask that anyone with information contact 4168084200