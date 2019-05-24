Toronto police respond to report of man with gun—it was a banana

A person with a gun was reported to the Toronto Police this evening on the corner of King Street East and Victoria Street. Units were dispatched immediately.

The police on the scene located the man in question and were no doubt surprised and relieved with what they discovered. According to the Toronto Police Twitter feed, the man was not carrying a gun. It was a banana.

Update:

– units OS have located the man

– he was not carrying a gun, it was…a banana@TPS51Div #GO950233 ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 24, 2019

We were happy to see that it wasn’t a gun.

The response on social media is just beginning to blow up, with one Twitter user asking, “How can someone mistake a banana for a gun? Lol, poor guy.”

Ok, how can someone mistake a banana for a gun? Lol, poor guy. — Christine Switzer?? (@Switz1Switzer) May 24, 2019

Another asked, “When you arrived, did he ‘split’?”

