Toronto tops list of 25 Canadian cities with biggest bed bug problems

Many cities in Ontario are on a list of the worst locations in Canada for bed bugs and Toronto is at the top of the list, according to a report.

The list was made by extermination company Orkin Canada which named 25 cities in Canada with the worst bed bug problems in 2019. It was released on Tuesday.

The company looked at the amount of bed bug treatments in each city throughout the year.

14 of the 25 cities are in Ontario and many of them surround the GTA. Some cities on the list include Ottawa at 5th, Oshawa at 8th, Sudbury at 9th and Hamilton at 10th.

Toronto was the worst city in Canada for bed bugs followed by Winnipeg, Vancouver and St. John’s.

Halifax, Edmonton and Montreal also ranked high on the list.

Orkin released some tips to avoid picking up bed bugs as you travel. The company’s website reads, “Do not put your clothing or luggage directly on the bed. If bed bugs are present in the bed, they can climb into bags, suitcases or any laundry left on the bed.”

They also said, “Hotels aren’t the only bed bug travel threats. Bed bugs thrive in dark, cool places with long-term access to humans. They can also be found on airplane and train seats, buses or in rental cars. It’s rare but it is possible to pick up bed bugs in places like these.”

