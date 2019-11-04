Canadian News

Toronto’s shootings and stabbings continue, 11 incidents reported by police

Nearly a dozen more dangerous shootings and stabbings reported in Toronto last weekend.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz
3 mins read

If it wasn’t for the harsh realities that Const. Scot Mills and his team social media team—who operate the Toronto Police Operations’ Twitter—had to face each night, the city of Toronto wouldn’t be able to effectively know what’s going on throughout the city. And did they ever need to this weekend.

The past few days proved to be another hit in a hot streak of several weekends of gunshots, stabbings and vandalism.

Overall, six shootings in which “six were injured one went uninjured, and three currently unknown,” took place according to police, with additional armed robberies and stabbings being reported.

November 1 crime

Sadly, crime started shortly after Mills’ shift began, with multiple gunshots heard in the Don Mills and Gateway Boulevard area near Thorncliff Park. No injuries were reported.

Hours later, a man was carjacked near Brookside Public School in Scarborough after “all windows in his car” were smashed by four suspects, three of which had guns, one wielding a knife. The four suspects reportedly fled in the owner’s black BMW 329.

Two hours later, a person with a gun was reported in the Don Mills Road and Wynford Drive area at an underground lot of a commercial store. According to police, a man was firing “multiple shots” at another person, with one victim suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another victim was later located, suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Another two hours passed, and another gun crime was reported, this time in the Danforth and Savarin Street area. Police say a man and a woman were robbed of their personal items at gunpoint. The victims were reportedly assaulted with the firearm, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as being black, 5’11, thin, wearing green army jogging pants.

November 2 crime

The morning began early for the TPO team, as a man in a car with a gun was reported in the Kennedy Road and Shropshire Drive area. Police conducted a high-risk takedown, in which one man was taken into custody.

It was later determined that the firearm was a BB gun, and the man was released with no charges.

Hours later, sounds of actual gunshots were heard in the Alford Crescent and Sewell Road area in Malvern. According to police, two males were seen running and hopping fences through back yards, with witnesses stating that one male was seen with a gun in hand. No injuries were reported.

A stabbing incident, taking place just after midnight, was reported between two groups, with one male victim stabbed. Injuries were reportedly “serious but not life-threatening” and one boy was reported to be in custody, thus concluding a busy Saturday night for the Toronto Police Operations.

November 3 crime

The morning started off with reports of a man seen with a knife. At 6:57 a.m., a man entered the lobby of a building in the Yonge and Kingsdale Avenue area armed with a knife. Police reported that the man was refusing to comply with officers, so he was put to the ground and apprehended.

Following the incident, a restaurant in the Ellesmere Road and Kennedy Road area robbed a restaurant with a knife. Police say that the same suspect then went into another restaurant and began assaulting people. The man was taken into custody following a brief conflict with police.

The day’s first shooting was reported at around 11 pm in the Danforth and Savarin area. Police say a man walked into a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds that he had suffered earlier in the day. Police said that the injuries were not life-threatening.

The night crime wasn’t over though, reports of multiple guns being fired was reported in the Martha Eaton Way and Tretheway Drive area. Police reported that two cars were shooting at each other, with both vehicles fleeing the scene.

One person, who witnessed part of the altercation through his apartment window, told TPM that he saw “Two cars shooting close to each other both driving fast out of the building entry.” The witness said he heard “about eight shots” fired in the altercation.

