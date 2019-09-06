Trudeau dismisses Grassy Narrows protestors asking for an end to mercury poisoning crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught on video seemingly avoiding questions by Grassy Narrows supporters.

The protestor, bullhorn in hand, repeatedly ask the PM a question: Will you keep your promise to Grassy Narrows? To which he gives a less than stellar response.

The Liberal promise in question was to seek action on the massive mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows, which has been seriously harming the community since the 1970’s when the Dryden Chemical Company, a chloralkali process plant, discharged their effluent into the Wabigoon-English River system.

Similar in tone to when he thanked another Grassy Narrows protestor for their “donation” at a fundraiser in Toronto, Trudeau seems to make a beeline for his vehicle, telling the protestors, “Thanks for being here.”

Trudeau eventually apologized for his response to the first Grassy Narrows protestor in March of this year.

The relationship between the Grassy Narrows First Nation and the Trudeau government has been particularly tense. Trudeau is quoted as saying, “No relationship is more important to me and to Canada than the one with Indigenous Peoples. It is time for a renewed, nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous Peoples, based on recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership.”

While the Grassy Narrows First Nation especially feel like they have gotten the short end of the stick, as the Party continues to fall short of all promises made.

Take, for example, the floundering confidence in the Federal party expressed by Chief Rudy Turtle, who worries that the treatment facilities promised by Trudeau and former cabinet member Jane Philpott will not come to fruition.