Trudeau doesn’t remember Canadian military spending numbers, Trump calls Canada ‘slightly delinquent’

US President Donald Trump addressed media in a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, openly name-calling Canadian military spending.

In the meeting, Trump criticized countries that do not meet the recommended threshold of military spending did not end at Canada, which is specified at 2 percent of a country’s GDP. Currently, Canada does not meet the standard, falling flat at just 1.4 percent.

When Trump was asked where Canada stood surrounding the country’s military spending specifically, Trump called Canada “slightly delinquent.”

In meeting with Trudeau, Trump says Canada is "slightly delinquent" with NATO contributions https://t.co/Rf6Z3FtV7O pic.twitter.com/sQKAk56uPx — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 3, 2019

“Slightly delinquent, I’d say Canada. But they’ll be okay. I have confidence. Just slightly delinquent. Some are major delinquent, some are way below one percent. And that’s unacceptable. Then, if something happens we’re supposed to protect them, and it’s not really fair. And it never has been fair,” said Trump.

Trump was then asked, about Canada not meeting Trump’s two percent figure, and whether Canada should have a plan to meet the two percent standard.

“We’ll put them on a payment plan, I’m sure the prime minister would love that,” joked Trump, before asking Trudeau what figure Canada was at.

“The number we talk about is a 70 percent increase,” said Trudeau, avoiding the fiture. “Including significant investments in fighter jets, significant investments in naval fleets, increasing significantly from previous governments who cut it,” stated Trudeau.

To which Trump replied, “What are you now in terms of your number?”

Trudeau then looked off-camera to an advisor, confirming the number. “1.3 percent? 1.4 percent.”

“They’re getting there. They know it’s important. Their economy’s doing well… It’s to their benefit,” said Trump, noting that Canada was a valued ally.