Trudeau flies to the Caribbean to win support for a seat on UN Security Council

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying to the Caribbean to court support for Canada gaining a seat on the UN Security Council, according to Global News.

Trudeau also plans to speak to the Caribbean leaders about climate change. Although, Canada’s prospective seat will be a more prominent issue during these meetings.

This comes after Trudeau’s trip to Ethiopia, where he attempted to garner support for Canada’s new role in the world with government leaders in the African Union.

During his Africa trip, Trudeau also granted a $10 million package to empower African women. Having said this, the more cynical commentators have seen this as a ploy to improve Canada’s chances of receiving a seat at the Security Council.

Economic pressures, pipelines awaiting approvals, illegal protests, massive deficits and debt,

And @JustinTrudeau, @HonAhmedHussen, with handlers and media in tow,

Are pledging more borrowed money to foreign nations in interest of a UN Security Council Seat.#TrudeauMustGo https://t.co/luHKR2Nact — Joe Thebergeن (@JoeTheberge) February 11, 2020

Canada is not the only country attempting that is attempting to procure a seat at the table. Both Ireland and Norway are also vying for a seat in the Security Council. The country that receives the most votes will occupy the seat for a two-year period.

Canadians. Do you want Canada to have a seat on the UN security council? @CBCNews @ctv — Greg B 💎 (@GBPtbo) February 9, 2020

Canada has not sat on the UN Security Council since 2000 under the leadership of Prime Minister Jean Chretien.