Trudeau government appeals True North journalist’s court victory to cover debates

Despite having won accreditation and the election being over, the Trudeau government has taken it upon itself to appeal the court’s decision to confirm True North and Rebel Media journalist Andrew Lawton’s right to cover the debates.

Here is the notice of appeal we received moments ago. Looks like we’re going back to court to relitigate @AndrewLawton’s ability to cover the debate that happened three weeks ago. Here we go again… @JKuredjian @TrueNorthCentre pic.twitter.com/bcBPbGCaEi — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) October 25, 2019

“The Trudeau Government, in one of its very first acts after the election, is using taxpayer dollars to appeal our court victory,” writes True North founder and senior fellow Candice Malcolm in a tweet. “A victory that allowed us to cover the election. They want to shut down independent media. We will fight back! We are lawyering up. Again.”

Press freedom won when the Federal Court ruled I could cover the debates. That doesn’t fly in Trudeau’s Canada. The government is appealing to protect its desire to ban journalists in the future. We won once and we’ll do it again. https://t.co/dBtzOklTXK — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) October 25, 2019

Lawton went through a lot over the course of election 2019.

He faced obstacles as soon as official campaigning began, being barred from the Liberal Party’s media bus and plane and having to follow along in his car, often without knowing where the bus was headed.

Then, he was prevented by security from attending public events during the campaign, had the police called on him, and was even banned from covering press conferences.

It’s official. I’ve been banned from covering Justin Trudeau’s press conference. The reason? I’m not an “accredited” journalist, through the press secretary could not provide a definition of what accreditation means in a country that doesn’t license journalists. — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) September 22, 2019

The rationale used by the Liberal team was that Lawton didn’t meet their accreditation standards, which included having to live in Ottawa for a certain amount of time, despite these standards not applying to other journalists.

Things only got worse. Finally, once the official debates began, he was the only journalist prevented from attending, with the federal election deciding that True North was an advocacy group and, thus, Lawton wasn’t an official journalist worthy of attendance.

“We believe it is illegal for the debate to be held excluding us, because we are a media organization and they’ve decided we are not, which is not true,” said Malcolm at the time.

In response, Lawton and True North brought the issue to the federal courts, demanding, based on freedom of speech and freedom of the press, as well as Lawton’s long-standing journalism career, that he be allowed to cover the election.

“The idea that they can just say, ‘no you’re not a journalist’ and come up with excuses – these people are acting like dictators, they’re acting like bullies and I don’t think they should be allowed to get away with it,” said Malcolm at the time of the lawsuit.

Ultimately, Lawton was victorious in his accreditation case, and the courts forced federal election staff to allow him to cover the election and ask questions.

Judge says that True North’s Andrew Lawton will be granted accreditation. — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) October 7, 2019

As it stands, the campaign against Lawton’s journalistic freedoms will continue indefinitely, with more taxpayer money being spent in a legal battle to keep a journalist from doing his job.