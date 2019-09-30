Justin Trudeau proposes Netflix tax

The Liberal Party unveiled their full campaign platform over the weekend, and some promises have caught more attention than others.

Abiding by prime minister Trudeau’s promise to increase taxes on the wealthy, the Liberals proposed a 10 percent luxury tax on items such as luxury vehicles, boats, and aircraft that sell for more than $100,000.

Along with this announcement was the proposition to make major tech players who make at least one billion dollars in revenue annually and at least $40 million in Canadian revenue pay a three percent tax on their use of ads and sale of user data.

Companies that fall under this category are well-known tech giants such as Netflix, Apple, Google, and Facebook.

The announcement went on to outline the Liberal Party’s plan to review tax code that “disproportionately benefit Canada’s wealthiest individuals and large corporations.”