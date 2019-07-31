Canadian News

Trudeau’s Liberals spending $17.7 million of taxpayer money on ads leading up to election

Recently released figures show that $17.7 million has been allocated to the Liberals advertisement campaign leading up to the election.
Recently released figures show that $17.7 million has been allocated to the Liberals advertisement campaign leading up to the election.
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Recently released figures show that $17.7 million has been allocated to the Liberals’ advertisement campaign leading up to the election.

According to Joanna Smith of The Canadian Press, the federal government had until June 30 to make its purchase of various advertisements for the campaign, due to a “newly-imposed spending moratorium on public awareness campaigns.”

In their bid to maintain hegemony in Canada, the Liberal government increased its advertising budget by 21 percent in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2018.

As Smith reports, “In a statement, Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie accused the government of “doing everything possible to stack the decks in the Liberal Party’s favour before the election.” A statement from NDP MP Daniel Blaikie said the spending showed “the unfairness of our electoral system” because the incumbent party “will use taxpayer money to make sure they are re-elected instead of using that money to make life better for Canadians.”

The previous Conservative government also had a history of gross allocations and expensive tax-funded campaigns.

According to the National Post, “The [Conservative] government spent $52 million advertising its Economic Action Plan in 2009-10 alone, another $21 million in 2011-12, and $14.8 million in 2013—long after the program had ended. In all, some $100 million was spent between 2009 and 2014, all to ensure voters would not be left even momentarily unaware of the billions of dollars of their money the government was spending on their behalf.”

The Liberal Party was aware of this. In fact, in 2015 they campaigned on banning partisan ads and heavily critiqued former PM Stephen Harpers use of taxpayer funds on them.

According to their 2015 mission statement, “The Conservatives have lost the ability to distinguish between their narrow political interests and the public interest. From their inexcusable waste of public money on partisan government advertising—$750 million and counting—to their use of public servants as props, to their muzzling of scientists whose research contradicts Conservative policies, they seem to think they own the place.”

They go on to detail their plans to “Ban Partisan Government Ads”:

As outlined in Liberal MP David McGuinty’s Bill C-544, we will appoint an Advertising Commissioner to assist the Auditor General in providing oversight on government advertising. Proposed messages will be reviewed by the Advertising Commissioner to ensure they are non-partisan and related to actual government requirements.

Where was this ban when an advertisement depicting Andrew Scheer as a Yes Man bobblehead played at a Toronto Raptor’s game, or when it played exclusively in vote-rich swing ridings?

It may not be an explicit government ad, being that independent left-leaning Engage Canada funded it, but it was highly partisan. This partisanship is despite their Twitter bio readingas “Engage Canada is a non-partisan, independent project with a mandate to increase democracy and democratic participation in the electoral system in Canada.”

The self-proclaimed non-partisan political influencers whose website uses the URL scheerweakness.ca has since claimed that they won’t be running anymore negative ad campaigns leading up to the federal election.

This isn’t due to any kind of mantra of “we’ve done our part; now let the cards fall where they may,” rather their ads were aired before the pre-writ period ended. If they were to continue producing advertisements, they would have to disclose where their financial backing was coming from.

According to CTV News’s Michael D’Alimonte, “And, short of Engage Canada releasing its own financial documents, it’s next to impossible to know where, exactly, the money to fund the group’s TV, radio and social media ads is coming from. Engage Canada told CTV News it is “funded entirely by donations, large and small, from individual Canadians, organizations, and groups across the country…including labour unions.”

Furthermore, regardless of the reason for their temporary ceasefire, they don’t need to continue their partisan ad campaign anyways. Liberals have already secured 17.7M in taxpayer funds and are ready to go.

According to Smith, “The Liberals said they would name an advertising commissioner who would help the auditor general keep an eye on government advertising and make sure the messages do not stray into partisanship territory.

“They ultimately delegated that responsibility to a third-party, asking Advertising Standards Canada, a self-regulating body for the industry, to review all ad campaigns costing more than $500,000.”

A 2015-2016 Annual Report on Advertising budgets and expenditures released by the Government of Canada shows that a total 42.2M was spent before the 3-month suspension of advertising during the 2015 general election between the former Conservative government and the opposing Liberals.

This means that, despite promises to lower the amount of taxpayer money allocated to government advertising and assuming the Conservatives’ advertising funds are in any way proportional, the Liberals have barely made a dent in the overall costs of campaigning.

Canadian News
Politics And Policy
Justin Trudeau
Twitter
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected