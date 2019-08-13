TV-headed prankster drops off old televisions on neighbours’ porches

A Virginia neighbourhood has been disrupted by a TV-headed man leaving behind TVs on their doorsteps.

The problem is, they don’t work and they’re a bit of a pain to get rid of, with some of the gift-receivers finding the antics a bit old.

“He’s committed to his trade,” said homeowner Jim Brooksbank.

The man’s weird stunt was captured on several different home-security cameras.

According to ABC News, more than 50 homes were gifted the outdated television sets.

“We got an old tube-style TV, 13 inch,” said Brooksbank.

“I thought my son brought it home, but apparently not. They had way too much time on their hands if they had all these TV’s and spread them all over the neighbourhood,” said Michael Kroll, another TV victim.

“He wants to be known as the TV Santa Claus. I don’t know,” Brooksbank told WTVR-TV.

Police went throughout the Virginia county and spent the entire day Sunday picking up the old television sets and throwing them away.

“At most this seems to be more an inconvenience to the community,” said one Virginia officer.

“The police did a great job of coming up and collecting them all,” said Brooksbank.

This is the second time the TV set mystery has played out in Glen Allen, Virginia. The same thing happened in a different neighbourhood last year in August.

“I think it’s just a prank. Some college students who are just bored,” said Kroll.

“It’s summer, and people are getting ready to go back to school. Maybe TV man was just ready to strike and put a little humour in our lives,” added Brooksbank.