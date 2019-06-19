Politics And Policy

Twitter is the platform of Damocles

No one is safe.
No one is safe.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
4 mins read

This past March, Twitter officially became a teenager, turning 13 years old. Though the site has become an integral part of how people communicate today, to say that the tech giant is having mood swings is a massive understatement.

There has been a worrying behavioural trend that Twitter—or rather, its users—continue to exhibit. No one is prone to it, and it could happen to anyone at any time. From out of the black and into the blue, the Twitter mob, suddenly, comes after you.

Those who champion progressive ideas have found a new way to deplatform. Aimlessly, and without regard, these users have started to unearth old tweets of celebrities and public figures, using their own words against them.

The problem is that these tweets are often taken out of context, are frequently used to mischaracterize, and are usually a product of their time, when political correctness had not fully manifested across society. None of that matters to the virtuous warriors on Twitter.

The more it happens, the worse things get. And unfortunately for everyone, it’s happening more and more frequently. There are several examples, but let’s narrow in three key cases.

Earlier this year, Kevin Hart was penned to host the biggest night in cinema, the 91st annual Oscar awards. Kevin Hart—who started his career as a comedian and after years of grinding became a cinema darling of family-flicks and rated-R comedies alike—would have become the fifth ever African-American to host the Oscars.

Alas, that gig never came to fruition for our friend Kevin. You see, Kevin Hart made the mistake of making a joke in 2011 about how he’d stop his son from playing with dolls, because it’s “gay.”

This tweet, along with others of a similar tone in which Hart characterizes “unmanly” behaviour as “gay” or “faggy,” got Hart is major, major trouble. To the point where he had to step down from hosting the Oscars.

The mob was vicious, and the media unrelenting. According to NoHomophobes.com, a website dedicated to tracking the overall use of words such as “faggot” on Twitter, “fag” and words of the like were a part of common parlance until around 2016, when a major shift in the culture decided that such homophobic language was dated. Hart was a victim of being a comedian thriving in the early 2000’s. There’s no other way to put it.

The second case study will delve into the curious case of James Gunn. Gunn, who directed the Guardians of the Galaxy film series, was eventually deplatformed and eventually fired after Mike Cernovich unearthed some very crude jokes involving sexual assault.

This goes to show that it’s not just the social justice left that’s capable of going after others. Sometimes, it’s the right-wing brigade, the anti-snowflakes who do the damage.

Gunn’s tweets, which focused mostly on either raping or being raped, got Gunn into a world of hurt. Gun eventually went on to apologize, in which he characterizes himself as a provocateur.

In an odd twist, Gunn was eventually re-hired for his part as director in the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series. It could have been partly thanks to the the fact that liberals take care of this own better than conservatives, but Gunn was eventually welcomed back by Disney with open arms.

Thirdly, and most recently, is the tragedy surrounding Kyle Kashuv.  Kashuv, a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in 2018, gained widespread media coverage after becoming the anti-David Hogg, voicing his pro-gun views. The term “hot take” may be an understatement Kashuv’s case, as the backlash received from media outlets was enough to make the kid’s head spin.

Things seemed on the up-and-up for Kashuv, who had just been accepted into one of the world’s most prestigious universities. Sadly for Kashuv, his Harvard dreams were short-lived, as racist tweets of his were unearthed by Twitter activists, eventually causing Harvard to rescind their admission.

The tweets weren’t pretty. For the most part, it was a lot of N-bombs, and pointless teenage rebellion manifested in harsh, unacceptable language. This highlights a problem that exists in our culture.

When mainstream culture is hyper-focused on politeness, anti-racism, and acceptance, the only way real way for the angst that exists within teenagers is for them to be online hyper-offensive meanies who go out of their way to say racist and offensive things.

Above our head is the sword of Damocles. But in this case, rather than a dagger dangling above our head by a single hair, are our own words. Words that you may have said, but may not have even meant. Words that can be plucked out of context, and used against you.

How do we avoid this? Are we to speak in a way that is impossible to be taken out of context? Are we to tweet in a way that cannot age poorly? Are we to rebel in a way that is neutered and politically correct?

The rebellious spirit in young people is as old as man himself. Writings have existed since ancient times in which great thinkers point to the younger generation as a sign of what bad is to come.

Teens rebel. Even when all is well. If we are going to crucify someone for being “edgy,” we lose part of what makes us human, and we lose an integral part of growing up.

Politics And Policy
Related Posts Recommendation
If Canada can't define 'human being,' it can't be trusted with euthanasia

If Canada can't define 'human being,' it can't be trusted with euthanasia

A government with laws that aren’t even medically or morally accurate about something as fundamental as who is a human being can’t be trusted to put up “safeguards” for assisted dying.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

Majority of Canadians agree abortion for sex selection is wrong

Majority of Canadians agree abortion for sex selection is wrong

Despite the majority of Canadians opposing the allowance of abortion for sex selection, our leaders have failed to take a stand against it.

Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying

Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying

Amendments to Medical Assistance in Dying laws would remove safeguards that protect patients from ending life without thoroughly contemplated consent.

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

The Ford government its announced its plans to ivenst an addition $202-million into preventing human trafficking over the next five years

Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US ‘biological invasion’

Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US ‘biological invasion’

The head of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran has made the claim that the outbreak of coronavirus may be a biological attack on China and Iran by the US.

Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions

Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions

Ontario teachers in the French and English Catholic school systems say they’re planning a walk out from all schools in their respective boards.

Trudeau rejects police union’s proposal to put army in Kahnawake

Trudeau rejects police union’s proposal to put army in Kahnawake

Pierre Veilleux wrote a letter to Francois Legault suggesting a “specialized team of Canadian Armed Forces” accompany Quebec police in Kahnawake.

The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact

The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact

The west braces for the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus, with help from Trump, Zuckerberg, Gates, Pence, the WHO, and the Federal Reserve.

WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet committee to fight coronavirus

WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet committee to fight coronavirus

The Trudeau government has released its plan for dealing with coronavirus by announcing the creation of a new cabinet committee on COVID-19.

DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters

DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters

Denver Councilwoman, Candi CdeBaca is receiving backlash after her response to a very controversial tweet posted on Friday.

Joe Biden’s campaign team rejects James Comey’s endorsement

Joe Biden’s campaign team rejects James Comey’s endorsement

Joe Biden recently received an endorsement from James Comey, however an official for the Biden campaign gave the endorsement a public rejection.

Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression

Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression

Freedom of religious expression via religious symbolism should never trump the freedom to not wear religious symbols.

Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protesters have blocked the railway tracks in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles on Monday in support with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Censorship coming under proposed Canadian Communications Commission

Censorship coming under proposed Canadian Communications Commission

Empowering bureaucrats to censor what they feel to be “hateful” will stifle the liberty that permits a free society to flourish.

Most Read Politics And Policy

1.

Quebec’s immigration values test now in effect

The province of Quebec led by the Coalition Avenir Quebec now has a values test for immigration applicants.

Quebec’s immigration values test now in effect
2.

Trudeau asks Trump for help with detained Canadians in China

Canada wants U.S. to wait to sign China deal until Canadians are released

Trudeau asks Trump for help with detained Canadians in China
3.

The Post Millennial’s federal election primer on a potential minority government scenario

With a minority government scenario being a distinct possibility in the outcome of Monday’s federal election, The Post Millennial offers a primer on how it would shake out in Canada’s Westminster parliamentary system.

The Post Millennial’s federal election primer on a potential minority government scenario
4.

Conservative Party promises to stop the flow of raw sewage into waterways

On Wednesday, October 2, Conservatives pledged that they will work with provinces and municipalities to stop the flow and dumping of raw sewage in water ways.

Conservative Party promises to stop the flow of raw sewage into waterways
5.

From a life of struggle to achieving her political dream: Cyara Bird’s journey

The Post Millennial sat down with Indigenous candidate for the Conservative Party Cyara Bird, to discuss overcoming challenges and fighting for the rights of First Nations communities.

From a life of struggle to achieving her political dream: Cyara Bird’s journey
6.

Three things you probably didn’t know about Unifor President Jerry Dias

Hint: he once donated to Kelly Leitch’s Conservative Party leadership bid.

Three things you probably didn’t know about Unifor President Jerry Dias
7.

It’s time to abolish Daylight Savings

Daylight savings time exists in all six of Canada’s time zones. Only four spots in the country have freed themselves from the responsibility of changing their clocks by an hour twice every year.

It’s time to abolish Daylight Savings
8.

New website lets Saskatchewan residents access health info online

A new website, Ehealthsask.ca has just been launched allowing Saskatchewan residents online access to a variety of personal health info.

New website lets Saskatchewan residents access health info online