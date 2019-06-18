Two more Liberal MPs announce they won’t be seeking re-election

As Liberal Party members still attempt to work out their playbook for the coming months, more and more Liberal MPs are calling it quits, stating that they won’t be running for re-election.

According to multiple reports, Liberal MPs Geng Tan of Don Valley North, and Frank Baylis of Pierrefonds—Dollard, will both be bowing out of this year’s election.

According to a post by Tan shared to his Facebook on Sunday, he’s looking “to spend more time with family and pursue other careers,” and will thus be stepping out of the political sphere. His decision opens a race in the Toronto-area riding.

Tan went on to thank the Liberal Party and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the opportunity to serve in public office.

Tan’s accomplished career includes work as a nuclear chemist before running for Toronto’s Don Valley North riding. Tan plans on serving out the rest of his term as MP.

Members of Parliament are jumping ship, and it’s not just in Toronto. A Montreal-area MP will also be leaving the Liberals searching to fill a vacancy.

Frank Baylis has informed in caucus colleagues that he will not be running for office again, according to The Hill Times reporter Abbas Rana.

The decision to step down comes only weeks after Baylis failed to show up to a debate over a bill he was proposing to reform rules in the House.

The two announcements come with just months to go before the federal election in October.

The double-dropout came seemingly spontaneously, as there was no hard deadline that party members had to drop out by. According to Liberal Party spokesman Braeden Caley, there are “nearly 500 people” who have expressed interest in running for the Liberals where nominations haven’t taken place yet.

Along with the Liberal candidates not seeking re-election are “at least 15” Conservative MPs, as well as 14 NDP MPs.