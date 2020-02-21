Two Ontario men arrested for poisoning homeowner’s animals after break and enter

Two men have been arrested by the Essex County OPP after allegedly breaking into a house in Tecumseh and poisoning the owner’s dogs, according to the Windsor Star.

The incident took place on December 23 and the homeowner returned to the house as a car was fleeing the scene according to police. Shortly after, the family realized that the house had been ransacked and some of their possessions had been stolen.

“In addition, the family’s two dogs appeared to have been poisoned requiring urgent medical assistance,” said police.

Footage of the incident was released by investigators, which eventually led to the arrests.

The men are 33-year-old Bryan Hands of Essex and 35-year-old Corey Ryan of windsor.

Hands is being charged with take auto without consent, break and enter and two counts of cruelty to animals.

Ryan is being charged with take auto without consent, break and enter, three counts of fail to comply with a court order and two counts of cruelty to animals.

The two men are still in custody.