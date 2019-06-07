Vancouver market to use embarrassing bags to shame customers for polluting

A market in Vancouver has decided to take plastic bag matters into their own hands. East West Market in Vancouver, British Columbia has made it their initiative to embarrass their shoppers, to ensure that they cut their use of non-re-usable plastic bags.

The bags, which are admittedly well designed, have large, brash logos printed on both sides. The campaign’s goal is to shame shoppers away from buying re-usable bags, which obviously have more of an impact on the environment than their reusable counterparts.

Though what East West Market didn’t consider, is that there could be some shoppers just weird enough to get extra.

It’s hard to always remember a reusable bag. We redesigned our plastic bags to help you never forget again. Posted by East West Market on Thursday, June 6, 2019

