WATCH: Antifa shows up to Andy Ngo’s house in Andy Ngo masks on Halloween

Unsettling security footage has appeared online of what appears to be six antifa grunts approaching journalist Andy Ngo’s door.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

The video, taken on Halloween by a home security system, shows a group of men approaching Ngo’s front door, each of them wearing hooded sweaters with print-out masks of Ngo’s face.

According to Ngo, the 48-second long video is a shortened version of an encounter that lasted “several minutes.”

“These 6 individuals wearing print-out masks of my face approached my family’s home last night, repeatedly rang doorbell, pounded on window, recorded footage of property & gestured at cameras. There were no candy bags. This follows their doxing of my elderly mom’s small business,” said Ngo in the tweet.

In a comment to TPM, Ngo said that “This is the latest addition to a long list of antifa-related individuals doxing, threatening, and promising to hurt or kill me or my family.” Ngo also mentioned that police were called during the incident, but that the gang had fled before they had arrived. Ngo says police took a report, but was informed that people with masks “are hard, if not impossible to identify.”

Another obstacle in identifying the group is that they appear to be wearing thick gloves, which completely removes any chance of obtaining fingerprints.

Ngo has a well-documented history of encounters with antifascist mobs, who have repeatedly threaten Ngo’s safety with threats of violence.

On June 29, Ngo was beaten, milkshaked and robbed by a mob of antifa thugs, leading to his hospitalization for a brain hemorrhage.

The incident received widespread coverage, as the footage went directly against mainstream media’s depiction of antifa as an “inherently self-defensive” anti-fascist counter-protestor group.

Since then, Ngo has been subjected to targetted online harassment, death threats, as well as open efforts to make his life more complicated by creating “inconveniences and environment hostility” by applying pressure on businesses to refuse service to him, as well as for him “to be publicly de-platformed ala Milo [Yiannopolous.]”

Posts from sites other than Twitter bare the most concerning threats, though, as they go less supervised. Posts from anarcho-communist blogs directly call for Ngo to be shot, with some members even posing with guns and other weapons.

