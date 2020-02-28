WATCH: Sidney Crosby’s ‘Golden Goal’ happened 10 years ago today

Ten years ago, on Feb. 28, the Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team won an overtime victory over Team USA to win gold in the Vancouver 2010 Olympics.

Sidney Crosby scored the “golden goal” to win the game 3-2 which resulted in millions of Canadians jubilantly celebrating.

The game was the most viewed hockey game since the 1980 Olympics where the US claimed gold. It was reported by CTV that 26.5 million Canadian’s viewed the game or part of it.

10 years ago today 🐐🥇 pic.twitter.com/dte25gTnaP — Sidney Crosby’s Ego (@SidneyCrosbyEgo) February 28, 2020

The game aired live on nine different television networks, in eight languages, and became a great moment in Canadian history.