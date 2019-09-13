WATCH: Two dead after barbaric stabbing in Kingston, ON

A Kingston man was shot and killed following a brutal stabbing incident in which two people were stabbed in Kingston, Ontario, according to police. Police have also confirmed that two people have died as a result of the incident, with one being the suspect.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a 22-year-old man allegedly attacked a 40-year-old man at the intersection of Queen and Bagot street at around 2 p.m., as per Global News. The 40-year-old man has also succumbed to his injuries.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some as it contains graphic content.

Again in Canada the police restraint to a terrifying situation is one to be emulated and trained abroad. pic.twitter.com/brO5jPfIbm — Rodney (@RodKahx) September 12, 2019

Kingston police arrived at the scene, where the 22-year-old suspect was attacking another individual. After a short confrontation with the police, the officer shot the suspect. It was at this point that the suspect began harming himself and another officer discharged a “conducted energy weapon” commonly referred to as a taser, according to the SIU.

SIU also say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. “The SIU has invoked its mandate and we will be unable to provide any further information at this time,” Const. Ash Gutheinz said in an emailed statement to Global News.

