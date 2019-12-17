WATCH: Two ‘porch pirates’ steal package from Toronto home

Many cases of missing parcels have been taking place around Canada this year as the holiday season approaches. A new incident occurred yesterday in Toronto around 4:30 in the Upper Beaches area. The suspects include a woman and a possible child/teen.

These types of thieves are often referred to as “porch pirates.”

This homeowner is Kim C. who was home at the time of the incident. Footage shows the two people approaching the house. It’s hard to tell from the video alone but the suspects appear to be a woman and a child/teenager or two women.

One woman waits on the sidewalk while the other person walks up to the porch and takes the cardboard package. They can then be seen casually leaving the scene.

Video footage captures woman and child stealing package off Toronto porch https://t.co/aTJczkCHzP #Toronto pic.twitter.com/fb2w1nwqpa — blogTO (@blogTO) December 17, 2019

In another case in July, a Leslieville homeowner named Joe Rossi made a Facebook post about his own porch theft incident.

According to blogTO Rossi said, “As much as we need to support our local police, be vigilant, and lookout for our neighbours, this problem will not go away without proactive support and services to assist those in poverty and Torontonians with a drug addiction.”

The Post Millennial was in touch with Amazon spokesperson, Andrew Gouveia who provided us with the following list of information.

The vast majority of deliveries make it to customers without issue.

If something occurs, we work with customers directly to make it right. Amazon’s customer service is available 24/7 to help customers with any matters related to their package delivery.

Amazon customers are able to track their packages on Amazon.ca and through their Amazon app after they have placed their order. https://www.amazon.ca/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201514360

Amazon Logistics Photo-On-Delivery is another feature we offer. It provides visual delivery confirmation, showing customers that their package was safely delivered and where.

The Pickup Points delivery option allows customers to choose a Canada Post retail location as a shipping destination for your Amazon.ca orders. Instead of having a package delivered to their home or business address, customers can select a Pickup Point location and pick up your package at a time that’s convenient for them. For more information, visit:https://www.amazon.ca/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201994450

The Post Millennial has written multiple stories on “porch pirates” and we have received some advice from police departments around Canada.

Had a Christmas package stolen from outside your home? Send your story to The Post Millennial reporter Sam McGriskin at sam.mcgriskintpm@gmail.com

