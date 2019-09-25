Weather Network predicts this Fall will be a frozen nightmare in Western Canada

With the very moderate Summer ending, the Weather Network is predicting a brutal start to the next season, with blistering heat in the East and blistering cold in the West.

According to the Weather Network, between the end of September and the beginning of October, multiple record lows may be experienced across the nation. This is all being predicted to happen beginning on the weekend, with multiple areas dropping to below 0-degrees Celsius.

“Through the weekend, overnight lows are expected to drop to the freezing mark in the Okanagan as an upper-level trough digs south with Arctic air,” the Weather Network reports. “While the Okanagan will rebound during the day, the same can’t be said further east.

“Cranbrook’s highs will struggle to reach the mid-single digits through the weekend, and there’s the real risk for a new all-time September low to be set by Monday. The current record September low for Cranbrook is -6.9ºC, from an exceptionally frosty September 22, 2000.”

Cities in B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan are also predicted to experience a significant drop, while it’s predicted that Ontario and Quebec will experience heat waves before they, too, start their cold Fall season.

Furthermore, while snow in September is unusual, the Weather Network believes it’s highly likely that some places in Canada will receive over 10 centimetres and may even break previous September snowfall records.

“Long-time residents of Alberta are no strangers to September snowfall, but the storms ahead for the last days of September stand to pack a wallop even by Alberta standards,” reports the Weather Network.

“While the highest accumulations will stay where they belong for this time of year — in the mountains — low-elevation snow is also in the forecast, with 10 to 20 cm amounts widespread from the foothills to the Cypress Hills… “While Calgary looks to escape the most substantial accumulations, the city is notorious for its sneaky snow. Snowfall would have to top 22.9 cm there to break the city’s one-day September record, which stretches back to September