Winter storms causing turmoil through much of eastern Canada

Snowstorms are wreaking havoc over much of Canada today, with a heavy snowstorm in Quebec, freezing rain and heavy snow in Atlantic Canada, and a similar weather blanketing much of Ontario.
In Quebec, the storm has forced some schools to shut down due to threats of 20 – 30 cm of snow adding to yesterday’s snowfall, according to CBC news. Montreal is expected to get pummeled with 50 cm of snow.
In Ontario, heavy snow is expected between Kitchener and Durham, reducing visibility for drivers using the 401 highway. Ottawa, on the other hand, is expecting temperatures below -30c, after a snowstorm that bought nearly 15 cm of snow.
Canadians have taken to Twitter to rejoice and complain about this wintery weather.