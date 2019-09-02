Youth worker receives prison sentence for sexual abuse of a minor

Joseph Robertson, 38, of Sanford, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on June 6 to one count of abusive sexual contact reports the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Child and Youth Program Assistant Sentenced to Prison for Abusive Sexual Contact With a Minor https://t.co/jDYl0202W5 — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) August 30, 2019

He was sentenced on August 30 and was then remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

For his crimes, Joseph Robertson received a two year prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to the mans own admissions given during his guilty plea, Robertson’s abusive sexual contact occurred in 2016 while he was employed by the Department of Defense as a child and youth program assistant at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.

“During the summer of 2016, while accompanying children from the Ramstein youth center to a swimming pool in a nearby town, Robertson engaged in abusive sexual contact with a minor who was 13-14 years old on multiple occasions, including touching the minor’s genitals over the minor’s clothing,” reports the DOJ.

This conviction is a result of an investigation conducted by U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the FBI, led by Seattle Division’s Tacoma Resident Agency Child Exploitation Task Force.