Bell Let’s Talk shows Canadians opening up

Today is Bell Let’s Talk day and Canadians from across the country are opening up to share their stories about mental health. Many Canadians went to Twitter to talk about their struggles, friends and family members they’ve lost to mental illness, and to show their support to those who are dealing with it.

This was my husband #DaveBatters and me on our wedding day.

Tragically, Dave died by suicide 18 months before the 1st #BellLetsTalk Day.

Let’s save someone’s life today. pic.twitter.com/AgEwNc158l — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) January 29, 2020

Bell Let’s Talk day began in 2011 as a corporate commitment to raising awareness around mental health and an attempt to end the stigma that surrounds it. It is the single largest commitment to mental health in Canada.

Don’t be afraid to talk it out and let a loved one know that you are struggling. I’m working on this myself and this is how I’m learning to be resilient through tough moments of anxiety and confusion 💙 #BellLetsTalk #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/BeEZuLDWrP — Rhea Mathew (@rhea_mathew) January 29, 2020

Many Twitter users are sharing their stories of their struggles and those who commented below showed their support.

My daughter, aged 13, died from poor mental health (#suicide). I am not ashamed to talk openly about it. What happened does not make me a bad parent, in fact I would argue that the level of love and care in trying to help her makes me the opposite. #BellLetsTalk #EndTheStigma — Eleanor Mohammed, RPP, MCIP, EP (@EleanorMohammed) January 29, 2020

Brave Canadians opened up today about the individuals closest to them that have been lost as a result of unchecked or misunderstood anxiety and depression.

Today marks 2 years since we lost Craig. People struggling with mental health can do a truly amazing job hiding it. Be kind to one another and supportive of everyone always. You never know when a simple act of kindness could save someone’s life. #Mentalhealth #EndTheStigma pic.twitter.com/Jm1aoKQ73j — We Are Individuals; (@WIndividuals) January 29, 2020

One Twitter user compared the way we approach our mental health to the way we perceive our physical health–the two aren’t that different after all.

Let's talk about therapy the same way we talk about going to the gym. Going to a counselor or therapist when you're feeling sad or overwhelmed should be as normal as going to the dentist for your annual checkup. #BellLetsTalk #EndTheStigma #ldnont pic.twitter.com/aB9Dr3wRNJ — Kacey Leslie (@Kaceles) January 29, 2020

A security video posted here shows just how much even a stranger might care about you. Symbolizing the importance of an open and honest dialogue around mental illness, free from judgement.

Bell pledged 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet and retweet, social media video view and use of our Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.