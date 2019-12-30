American News

Multiple news outlets run false story about Texas church shooting

A syndicated Reuters article that ran in The New York Times and many other outlets spread false information about the recent Texas church shooting.
A syndicated Reuters article that ran in The New York Times and many other outlets spread false information about the recent Texas church shooting.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
2 mins read

A syndicated Reuters article that ran in The New York Times, Global News, and the National Post among other outlets spread misinformation about the recent shooting at a Texas church. The article made the claim that the man who opened fire on parishioners had his own gun range. In fact, the security guard who took down the shooter was the one who owned and operated a training facility and trained parishioners.

The incorrect Reuters article read: “The gunman who opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, killing two before dying from gunshot wounds, owned a shooting range and had taught its parishioners how to shoot, the Texas Attorney General said on Monday.”

The shooting took place on Sunday, December 29th at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. A man opened fire, killing two, before volunteer security guard Jack Wilson pulled his gun and shot him. The shooter sat with worshipers before standing up and killing Anton Wallace and Richard White.

This misleading headline in Global News “Gunman in Texas church shooting owned gun range, gave lessons: state prosecutor” has since been changed to “Firearms instructor took out gunman at Texas church service” and Global has replaced the Reuters story with an Associated Press story.

Global’s Editor’s Note read: “The previous story and headline by Reuters read that the gunman owned a shooting range and gave lessons, which was incorrect. In fact, the man who took down the gunman was the one who was a firearms instructor. The incorrect Reuters story has been replaced with a story by The Associated Press.”

The New York Times changed their headline to: “Story on Assailant in Texas Church Training Worshippers Is Withdrawn”

The National Post has not retracted or replaced their article as of yet.

Reuters retracted their story. The New York Times pulled their story with this incorrect information.

Misinformation travels fast, and the corrections flew furiously for hours online. Tweets with the misleading information remained up despite the story being replaced or pulled by the outlets. The information originated with Reuters, which is an essential source for accurate information. One misstep and every news source finds itself with retractions, apologies, and replacements.

American News
Crime
Fake News
Misinformation
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls