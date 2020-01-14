Chair Girl appears in Toronto court

Chair girl, the infamous stool tossing super villain of Toronto (though not as infamous as another alleged stool tosser) has had her sentencing delayed until February 7.

Chair Girl, whose real name is Marcella Zola, pleaded guilty to a mischief charge for throwing a patio chair from a downtown Toronto balcony in late 2019. She admitted to being the person in the video onto the Gardiner Expressway.

She turned herself in days after the video went viral.

This 19yo girl threw a chair off a condo balcony onto the Gardiner Highway yesterday.



Zola, though, has not admitted to posting the video herself on social media, which has thrown a wrench in the sentencing process.

Zola’s lawyer, Gregory Leslie, says he did not have the opportunity to review whether or not Zola actually posted the video. It is now up to the Crown to prove whether or not she had posted it.

“They will call the witness, they will examine. I will cross-examine the witness and then it’s up to Her Honour to decide whether or not the Crown has been able to prove Ms. Zoia posted that,” said Leslie.

“The reason that the Crown feels this is important is because it would be an aggravating feature, an aggravating circumstance that would assist the crown in sentencing.”

Zola threw the chair from the 45th floor of a highrise, barely missing a busy highway below. Luckily, no one was struck below.

Prosecutors are aiming for a six-month jail sentence, whereas Leslie is aiming for a suspended sentence with probation and conditions set by the judge.