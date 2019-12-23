Culture

EXCLUSIVE: Big Brother’s JC Mounduix opens up about escaping communism

Big Brother’s iconic star JC Mounduix speaks to Blaire White about his hatred of communism and love of America and capitalism.
Blaire White Montreal, QC
3 mins read

JC Mounduix is one of the most recognizable faces to come out of CBS’s hit show Big Brother. His antics and politically incorrect humour routinely went viral whilst the show aired, which is impressive considering there were 16 cast members also clawing for the spotlight. I’ve had the pleasure of becoming very close friends with JC and hearing first-hand stories about his past life in Communist Cuba. He’s very open with his large social media following about his hatred of communism and love of America and capitalism.

In a poll by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, seven in ten millennials surveyed say they are “somewhat likely” or “extremely likely” to vote for a socialist candidate. Half of the millennials also said they have a somewhat or unfavourable view of capitalism. I decided to interview JC about this and ask him his thoughts on the strange new infatuation with communism found in some leftist circles

TPM: You’re one of the most iconic cast members from Big Brother! How was being on the show changed your life?

JCM: After being on Big Brother, I’m very grateful for all the opportunities that I would have never had if I hadn’t been part of the cast, but I’m also more appreciative of privacy. That’s the biggest change for me—I don’t really have privacy anymore. I’m very recognizable. A lot of people enjoy that fame and craziness, but I’m more lowkey.

TPM: One of the things I love about you both personally and as a fan of you is how outspoken you are. It’s rare to see someone emerge from the television world speak in the blunt and non-PC way you do. Do you find that people appreciate your honesty?

JCM: In the world of television, people like to avoid politics and fragile topics because they don’t want to be “CANCELLED.” For me though, I will never lie to myself. I respect where I come from and what I’ve been through (living under communism) too much to stay quiet about it. I have had very important people in the industry try to censor me and tell me to stop sharing my political opinions, but I stay true to myself. That’s never going to change.

TPM: You’ve been open about your complete disdain of communism. Can you talk a bit about your life in Cuba?

JCM: Sometimes we wouldn’t have water for a full month—and finding fresh water in grocery stores is difficult. The education was free, but very bad and pure indoctrination. You don’t learn real history until you can escape. For instance, I had no idea what the Cuban Missile Crisis was until I got to America. I didn’t have basic freedoms and expressing any opposition to communism could have gotten me killed or thrown in jail. I could have never had my own business, as everything is government-controlled.

TPM: Do you think a portion of Americans are ignorant about the realities of communism and living under a communist regime?

JCM: I think some Americans are ignorant to what socialism and communism really is. It’s become popular and edgy to act as if this country (America) is so terrible, but if that’s the case, why do we have such a huge immigration problem? Why is everyone trying to come here? You don’t see them fleeing to a communist or socialist country! This is my story as well. I came to America because I wanted freedom! The glamorization of government control is crazy to me!

TPM: Do you find the glamourization of communism offensive?

JCM: Sometimes it really gets to me and I have to say something. Like I said before, because of my job I am not supposed to be vocal about this kind of thing but it’s so wild to me that I can’t keep my mouth shut. It really bothers me that people don’t see the privilege of being born and living in America. I think it’s disrespectful to people like me who had to live under those circumstances and then escape. Why would anyone want to live that life?

TPM: Are you ever fearful about communist ideology gaining more traction here in the States?

JCM: I think about it almost every day. Even though President Trump said, “America will never become a socialist country,” we still have this new uprising of people defending communism. It is scary to me. But I will always defend this country and what it stands for.

TPM: What’s next for JC Mounduix? What does 2020 hold?

JCM: Even though Hollywood has been closing some doors for me to due to my political opinions, I have a few projects coming in 2020 and I’m really not worried. I am going to stay true to myself and keep working. But regardless, I’ll still be here loving this country and capitalism! GO USA!

Thank you to JC Mounduix for this interview! You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @jcmounduix

