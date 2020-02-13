Head juror on Roger Stone case revealed to be anti-Trump activist

On Wednesday, Tomeka Hart revealed herself as the foreperson on the jury that was responsible for convicting Roger Stone—a former Trump adviser. Hart’s past was brought to attention when she revealed this information according to Fox News.

It was revealed by independent journalist Mike Cernovich that the former Memphis City School Board President has a history of Democratic activism and anti-Trump posts on social media. Hart is also a failed Democratic candidate.

Juror on Roger Stone case:



– Democrat candidate for Congress



– Despised Trump and his inner circle



– Far left wing activist pic.twitter.com/jEAqhg90hc — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 13, 2020

Hart had actually made posts about Stone’s case on social media. She has called Trump and his supporters racists after showing her support for Robert Mueller’s investigation—the investigation that eventually ended up with the prosecution of Stone. Stone may face many years in prison.

How on earth did the judge—who gagged Roger Stone himself during his trial—allow a Russian collusion hoaxer who ran for Congress as a Democrat, was a practicing attorney, and was posting about Trump during the trial to sit on the jury as its foreman? https://t.co/ze0W8acyYh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 13, 2020

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Hart gave her appreciation for the prosecutors, “I have kept my silence for months. Initially, it was for my safety. Then, I decided to remain silent out of fear of politicizing the matter.”

“But I can’t keep quiet any longer. I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis – the prosecutors on the Roger Stone trial.” All four have since withdrawn.

“It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice. For that, I wanted to speak up for them and ask you to join me in thanking them for their service,” said Hart.

OAN’s Jack Posobeic revealed Hart’s testimony in court as a prospective juror. Hart had stated that she had no recollection of Roger Stone, but in reality, she “mocked Roger Stone’s arrest.” As Posobeic notes, this possibly constitutes perjury.

Here is the Tomeka Hill's testimony in court during her



She testified she had no specific recollection of Roger Stone



In reality, she had extensive postings about the Russia investigation and mocked Roger Stone's arrest, this may constitute perjury pic.twitter.com/cKeNyTgY0m — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2020

There were other questionable jurors involved in the case such as Seth Cousins who was a donor to Beto O’Rourke, a former Democratic presidential candidate.

When speaking of how the case was conducted, President Trump called it “ridiculous” and an “insult to our country.” A new trial could be a possibility for Stone’s team as new information arises. If Hart responded incorrectly to questions about her social media activity, it would help their case.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Hart “stands with the prosecutors.”