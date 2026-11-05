An Arab poll worker in Dearborn, Michigan encouraged a voter in the state to cast a ballot for the now Democrat Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, according to video obtained by O’Keefe Media Group (OMG).

It is illegal for poll workers to participate in electioneering at poll rooms and within 100 feet of the entrance to any building that is a polling location under Michigan law. According to unofficial results released by the city of Dearborn on Wednesday, 82 percent of voters cast their ballot for El-Sayed, while just 16 percent voted for Rogers.

The revelations come after the Tuesday midterm elections, where El-Sayed was able to best GOP candidate Mike Rogers in the race for US Senate in Michigan. Across the nation, there was a wave of major Democrat wins, including in Texas, where James Talarico beat Ken Paxton for US Senate. Translated from Arabic, the poll worker said, "You don't know who to vote for? With the work I'm doing, I can't tell you who to vote for. But you know there's someone you must vote for."

"Yes, I know," the undercover journalist said in response in Arabic. "Do you know his name?" the poll worker responded,

"There's this Egyptian guy," the undercover journalist responded. "Yeah, you know his name? And they'll give you the ballot in Arabic," the poll worker said.

That's Egyptian guy?" the journalist said. "That's the one you want, and then fill in the rest," the poll worker said, again confirming that El-Sayed's name would be on the ballot and it would be written in Arabic.