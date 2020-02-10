Stripper falls two-storeys off pole, twerks it off

A Texan stripper took a tumble during her dance at a strip club recently. Genea Sky, fell 15-feet off the pole only to shake things off with a seamless recovery twerk, according to TMZ.

Sky was working at “gentleman’s” club in Texas when she seriously injured herself over the weekend. Sky hiked herself up the pole making it all the way to the two-story mark before she came crashing back down.

The fall looks pretty rough, and one would think she would have needed help getting back up, but instead she manages a slick recovery.

Genea Sky announced the details of the fall via her social media in the aftermath. Sky said she’d fractured her jaw, sprained her ankle and cracked some of her teeth. She also required stitches and will require some surgery.

A friend of the now viral stripper has started a GoFundMe campaign to help Genea to cover her medical expenses. The total goal is set at US$20,000 and has already managed to gain just over $13,000 so far.