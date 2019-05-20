Culture

The James Charles scandal is an appalling monetization of the #MeToo movement

Make no mistake, this is all about monetization. In this case it was an appalling monetization of the #MeToo movement. The winners of this whole debacle? The influencers and the products they peddle. The losers? Due process and civil society.
Make no mistake, this is all about monetization. In this case it was an appalling monetization of the #MeToo movement. The winners of this whole debacle? The influencers and the products they peddle. The losers? Due process and civil society.
J.E. Oakley Montreal, QC
4 mins read

The “James Charles Scandal” headlines have been coming out hot and heavy over the last week. And while it’s not exactly Watergate, it is an interesting debacle that reveals a troubling trend in the ongoing culture wars, so for all of us outside the YouTube make-up community here’s a quick run down.

James Charles is a “Make-Up Vlogger and Influencer” which means he makes videos and posts photos of himself doing make-up on various social media platforms (namely YouTube and Instagram). He is adored and has millions of followers. One of the ways someone like this makes money is through promoting people’s beauty products, like a celebrity endorsement. He is also 19 years old and openly gay.

Tati Westbrook was a good friend of Charles’ and in the same business (influencer) she is a 37 year old married woman who has her own company. One of the thing she sells is vitamins for “wellness.” Charles even did her make up for her wedding and would regularly hang out with her and her family.

Last week, the scandal hit. Charles dropped a shoutout for a competitor’s vitamin company on his Instagram. This made Westbrook angry as she felt she had supported Charles a lot over the years. Most  of us would settle this matter privately, but in a world where all exposure is good exposure, the 37-year-old Westbrook decided that the best course of action would be to post a 43 minute video on her Youtube Channel on the matter, entitled “Bye Sister” (a play on Charles’ catchphrase)

In the video, Westbrook lays out the situation of the vitamin endorsement and how betrayed she felt by it. And then drops a bombshell… that she has also felt that James’s habit of pursuing straight men is “problematic” and she doesn’t want anything to do with him anymore.

It went mega viral being watched by over 53 million people. The fallout has been well documented, James Charles started hemorrhaging subscribers faster than anyone has ever done. His reply video was also watched by 53 million people but it was too late. He lost over 3 million subscribers and Wesbrook gained that many and more. Westbrook had also run adverts on her video, making a tidy profit off it in the meantime.

It seemed for a few days that Charles was the internet’s most hated man with 1000s of memes being made ridiculing him, 100s of video responses and every celebrity with an online presence denouncing him as persona non grata. Not for the “vitamin dishonesty” but for his accused sexual misconduct of pursuing straight men.

But if you look back and think critically about it, the original video was only made because of a business deal gone wrong. It was retribution for a breaking of an unwritten contract between the two. The straw that broke the camel’s back for Westbrook wasn’t the sexual misconduct (that she had witnessed and not spoken about ever) but Charles’ endorsement of a rival product.

The more you look, the worse the situation becomes. It seems to me that Westbrook had obviously kept this information in her back pocket knowing she could enact vengeance on Charles if he ever stepped out of line. Charles had admitted in the video it was an oversight and apologised publicly, but it wasn’t good enough. She knew in the current climate, it only takes a little spark to light the fire of the #MeToo movement. No charges needed, no judge or jury, it just took a 43 minute video to cancel a man.

What’s more worrying though is how people responded. Historically, when women accused someone of sexual misconduct, many people would defend the accused by suggesting that the woman was using it as some sort of revenge for something that has happened between the two. This time though there was little thought about this, even though her main point was the vitamin endorsement, the sexual misconduct came as an aside. A very troubling aside.

That so many people were blind to this is stunning. It’s part of a massive collective disregard for due process, a key tenet of a free society. That so many people didn’t care that Westbrook kept working with Charles, despite knowing about his conduct, and the only reason she went public was because she didn’t want to continue to work with him, is troubling. Presumably, if he had never endorsed the other vitamin product he would have been free to continue hitting on straight guys. Just as long as everyone was still making bank selling “wellness vitamins” to insecure teens.

The whole story is ugly, and for many of us, millionaire influencers arguing over vitamin endorsements sounds like the least relevant thing. But the casual use of sexual misconduct allegations to seek revenge on an LGBT teenager who didn’t “stay loyal” to a 37 year old businesswoman is the new normal–a reality that no sane person ever wanted.

Westbrook is set to make bank for her initial video and additional follow-up video. Charles chose not to monetize his response video, but it’s estimated that he would have made $80,000 if he had monetized it.

And make no mistake, this is all about monetization. In this case it was an appalling monetization of the #MeToo movement. As NBC reports, “the influencer market is projected to be worth $50 billion by 2020 …  
In the end, experts think all this drama is mostly just good advertising for all involved.”

The winners of this whole debacle? The influencers and the products they peddle. The losers? Due process and civil society.

Culture
Culture Wars
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations