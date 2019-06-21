Trudeau gets ridiculed on Twitter after low-energy Trump meeting

Twitter’s latest favourite Trudeau moment? His awkward meeting with Donald Trump.

Clips and images from the event have been circulating online which show a meek and uncomfortable Trudeau seemingly gritting his teeth through the entire affair.

Prime Minister Trudeau left to the United States on Wednesday evening to discuss with President Trump the free trade agreement and China.

In the videos from the diplomatic meeting, Trump and Trudeau look about as compatible as mismatched socks.

“It’s an honour to have the prime minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau. He’s been a friend of mine. We’ve worked hard together,” said @realDonaldTrump “It will be like a positive day, I think, like usual. That’s the way we want to have it.” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/k0fXAnLzZo— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) June 20, 2019

“Trudeau is sitting there like a shy little school girl” said one Twitter user.

Justin Trudeau is sitting there listening to Trump talk with a look on his face like, "this maniac is going to get us all killed" — Brian (@TGIBriday83) June 20, 2019

“Trump knows to be nice or Justin will cry,” said another Twitter user about the interaction.

Trump knows to be nice or Justin will cry? — Nana (@nanaandpapa2000) June 20, 2019

Other comments were quick to point out the prime minister’s awkward body language and lack of input during the entire affair.

Trump's posture is atrocious. Geez…they can keep that shit if they want it. I'll try to be healthier like Trudeau — Paul Sawchuk (@Paul_Sawchuk) June 21, 2019

