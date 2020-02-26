WATCH: ABC correspondent admits he’s a socialist, now suspended

A new video released by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas was released on to Twitter this morning and reveals shocking information about Senior ABC news correspondent David Wright.

In the video, Wright admits that he’s not just a democratic socialist. “More than that, I’d consider myself a socialist.”

Since the release of the Project Veritas video James O’Keefe announced Wright has been suspended from his job at ABC.

EXCLUSIVE: @ABC News SUSPENDS Political Correspondent David Wright(@WrightUps) after he is caught by @Project_Veritas on undercover video identifying himself as a ‘Socialist’ and admitting the network spikes news important to voters.#ExposeABC



UPDATES: https://t.co/A6H42NYi20 pic.twitter.com/hbHzXNBxYl — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 26, 2020

In the undercover video Wright is also caught criticizing ABC executives who he says don’t see an upside in “speaking truth to power,” at one point even admitting that ABC doesn’t hold Trump to account, but that they also don’t give the president any credit “for the things he does do.”

Wright continuously blasts ABC, CBS, and NBS for not being “terribly interested in the voters.”

“We recognize that we are dinosaurs and we’re in danger of dying,” says Wright.

The full video can be viewed below.

BREAKING: Senior @ABC correspondent David Wright(@WrightUps) reveals he is a “Socialist,” Admits bosses spike news important to voters, says ABC doesn’t ‘give Trump credit for what things he does do’



Breaking updates: https://t.co/A6H42NYi20#ExposeABCpic.twitter.com/likVc6Km7s — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 26, 2020

This is just the latest sting operation by Project Veritas. Previously they had an insider recording high-level conversations at CNN where top executive Jeffrey Zucker was caught assigning negative Trump stories and pushing a negative Trump agenda for the network.