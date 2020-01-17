WATCH: Trump cracks hilarious jokes with LSU football team at White House

The ever-controversial and always entertaining U.S. President Donald Trump has good comedic timing, any honest person can admit that.

While inviting Louisiana State University’s champion football team to the White House, Trump worked the room by making jokes about the oval office, his presidency, and defeating terrorists, to much applause and perhaps a few moans from the players standing behind him.

After a few quick quips about how rich LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was going to be in the future, affectionately nicknaming him “Young Tom Brady,” Trump got right into the meat and potatoes of his routine.

“We can take whoever would like to the Oval Office, we’ll take pictures behind the resolute desk, it’s been there a long time, a lot of presidents. Some good, some not-so-good,” said Trump to laughter. “You got a good [POTUS] now—even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch! Can you believe that?” said Trump to loud applause and laughter.

Trump ends LSU event by turning it into a rally: "You got a good [POTUS] now – even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch! Can you believe that?… we took out those terrorists like your football team would've taken out those terrorists!"



Players look uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/5z6PipzB61 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 17, 2020

The jokes, which contained shades of his 2016 campaign self, went on to talk about defeating ISIS terrorists. “We took out those terrorists like your football team would’ve taken out those terrorists,” said Trump.

Though some of the faces in the background may have admittedly not found the joke very funny, the team certainly represents a state that has no fear of showing love for the President.

Trump was greeted to overwhelming applause when appearing at the LSU vs Clemson Tigerbowl, a stark contrast to his appearance at the Washington Nationals World Series game.