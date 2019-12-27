WATCH: Vegans attack burger restaurant, get owned by staff, arrested

A video posted to Twitter today shows militant vegan protestors attacking employees at an In-N-Out Burger in California. The attack is short-lived, however, as employees effortlessly carry the physically weak protestors out of the establishment and into the waiting arms of police.

As the protestors are carried out, the customers in the restaurant are heard cheering.

One of the protestors is heard screaming “Do you feel bad?”, “I did nothing wrong!” and “This is America!” through a bullhorn. Another is cuffed and escorted into the back of a police car.

Militant vegan snowflakes attack an In-N-Out burger restaurant in California but get carried out by the staff.



The attitude of these people is horrible…



Let people who want to eat meat in peace🐄🐄🐄 pic.twitter.com/cj7yMrl1fT — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) December 27, 2019

Twitter user @prisonplanet pointed out the bad optics of the situation for the vegan militants: “Racist militant leftist vegans attack working class ethnic minorities at In-N-Out Burger, get arrested,” he wrote.