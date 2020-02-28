Winnipeg teacher charged with sexual assault of student

Winnipeg police have charged a 27-year-old female teacher with sexual eploitation, sexual assault and supplying liquor to a minor on Thursday.

27-year-old Winnipeg teacher facing charges of Sexual Exploitation, Sexual Assault, and Supply Liquor to Minor. https://t.co/GiJLpOMoPI — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 28, 2020

The woman taught at a Grant Park High School in Winnipeg high and the victim was a 16-year-old student at the school. The incident occured between between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020 according to police.

The suspect was released on a release order with conditions that include:

No contact or communication with the victim;

No possessing or accessing any device that can connect to the internet;

No direct or indirect contact with anyone under the age of 18; and

No seeking, obtaining or continuing employment or becoming a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority over a person under 18 years of age.

The charges have yet to be been tested in court, according to CTV News.

“WSD is cooperating fully with the police and we have nothing further to add to the police statement on the investigation,” said in a statement released by the Winnipeg School Division.