Woman plays violin while getting brain tumour removed

A woman who had to undergo brain surgery played violin throughout the operation in hopes that it would prevent surgeons from damaging the part of her brain that controls the finer movements of her hands.

The surgery was recorded and shows Turner playing scales with her eyes shut while the operation is underway.

Dagmar Turner, a 53-year-old from the Isle of Wight, is a management consultant and passionate violinist according to Sky News.

“The violin is my passion,” said Turner. “I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old. The thought of losing my ability to play was heartbreaking.” said Turner.

Turner had a tumour removed at King’s College Hospital. Professor Keyoumars Ashkan, a consultant neurosurgeon at the hospital was the mastermind who came up with the idea, hoping to reduce the risk.

“This was the first time I’ve had a patient play an instrument,” he said.

“We managed to remove over 90% of the tumour, including all the areas suspicious of aggressive activity, while retaining full function in her left hand.”

The surgeons mapped her brain before opening her skull and then they asked her to play the violin while the tumour was removed.

Turner was very grateful afterwards to the surgeons for managing to preserve her ability to perform the violin.