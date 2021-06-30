Ian Ostroff

2 days ago

Nearly 40 percent of Canadians believe Trudeau Liberals' immigration targets for the country are too high

Polls show that 39 percent of Canadians believe the government's plan is excessive.

Ian Ostroff
2 days ago

Montreal police investigating attempted fire, potential hate crime at kosher bakery

Montreal police are still currently classifying the incident as arson.

Ian Ostroff
3 days ago

Toronto mayor voices support for $6 MILLION project to rename Dundas Street over concerns of racism

Since Henry Dundas was instrumental in delaying the abolition of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, some people believe his name should not be present on Toronto streets.

Ian Ostroff
3 days ago

WATCH: 100 firefighters called to huge fire at Elephant and Castle station in London, England

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has sent out 100 firefighters to deal with a "serious blaze" around Elephant and Castle railway station in London. According to the firefighters on the scene, three commercial units, six cars, and a telephone box have been damaged.

Ian Ostroff
3 days ago

Toronto police ask for public's help identifying man suspected of sexual assault

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)

Ian Ostroff

