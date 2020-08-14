News

EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau gov't gave $20 million to company that paid Liberal minister

The Trudeau government gave $20 million to a venture capital investment company that the Liberal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault advised.

Nico Johnson

Ford blasts Ontario teachers' unions, delivers plan to reopen schools

The Ontario Premier went on the offensive saying he doesn't understand why they won't cooperate with his government.

Joe Vaughan

New York gym owners file lawsuit against Governor Cuomo

A group of gym owners throughout NYC and NY state have gotten together, hired a lawyer and filed an injunction against Governor Cuomo’s state government.

James Anthony

Attorney General William Barr says that education, not policing, is where racism lies in the US

Attorney General William Barr weighed in on the debates currently raging over schools, saying that teachers unions and leftists are keeping inner city kids locked in failing schools.

Libby Emmons

Canada-US border closure extended once again

Blair tweeted the announcement of Friday morning, saying that Canada "will continue to do what's necessary to keep our communities safe."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Dr. Fauci says there is 'no reason why' voting should not be done in person

"I think, that if carefully done according to the guidelines, there's no reason why [voting in person] would not be the case," said Fauci.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Man identified, charged after allegedly nearly assaulting Whitby, Ontario woman to death

Durham Regional Police said a man has been charged after a vicious attack that took place in Whitby, Ontario in July, CP24 reports.

Joe Vaughan

Pennsylvania governor tries to shut down all youth sports due to COVID-19

Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf defended his recommendation yesterday to delay youth sports until January 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

Mia Cathell

Trudeau takes SIXTH personal day in a row during WE scandal, global pandemic

Trudeau's vacation days have added up quickly in 2020. The prime minister has taken nearly 50 personal days this year, while 2019's days off totaled 91.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Brampton Mayor Brown wants dangerous offenders to stay in jail through pandemic

In the same news conference, Brown commented on the alleged murder of Darian Hailey Henderson-Bellman by her ex-partner, Darnell Reid.

Joe Vaughan

Toronto strip club employee got COVID-19 and may have had contact with up to 550 guests

The agency says that those who visited the tavern between August 4 and August 8 should self isolate and that they should self monitor for coronavirus symptoms.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Yale loses bid to conduct racist admissions practices

The Department of Justice decided yesterday that Yale University illegally discriminates against Asian American and white applicants in its undergraduate admissions process.

Mia Cathell

WE Charity retroactively discloses dozens of phone calls with Trudeau government then registers as lobbyist

WE's submitted reports include two calls that were previously undocumented, including a call with Youth Minister Bardish Chagger.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ford government puts funding into crucial infrastructure

The Ford government is providing $30 million to municipalities through Connecting Links from 2021-2022 to build, repair, and replace local roads and bridges.

Jonathan Bradley

Chicago rioters smash Ronald McDonald House while sick kids and their families hide inside

This week, staff at a Ronald McDonald House in Chicago reported that sick kids and their families hid in fear while looters smashed the main door trying to get inside.

Terry Newman

