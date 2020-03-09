Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Despite four years of railing against “old white men” being in power, Democrats have narrowed their options down to the two oldest, whitest men in the race. It’s now between Bernie Sanders (the oldest candidate in the race who recently recovered from a heart attack) and Joe Biden.

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree. Countless clips have been going viral over the course of his campaign showing Joe slurring his words and having difficulties finishing basic sentences. Butchering the Declaration of Independence in a viral clip, Joe says “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created … by the—you know—you know the thing.” Yes. That’s an actual sentence that came out of his mouth.

James Woods recently took to Twitter in reaction to Joe’s behaviour, saying “Make it stop. It is now cruelty.”

In one of the worst fumbles I’ve ever seen on a political campaign, Biden recently stumbled over his words so terribly that he actually endorsed Donald Trump for President. In his expected fashion, Trump tweeted out the clip and wrote, “I agree with Joe!”

While many are saying Joe has lost his mind, others point to the fact that he seemingly has lost his teeth as well. In one of the Democratic debates in September of 2019, Joe’s dentures appear to be slipping out of his mouth as he struggles to answer questions.

The mainstream media is radio silent on people’s concerns for the mental health and deterioration of Joe Biden. He receives back-to-back endorsements and cover by the establishment, who have decided that he is the most electable and capable of being Trump. Those who live in the real world, however, are expecting that the inevitable debates between Biden and Trump will be a slaughter. Biden consistently demonstrates that he is incapable of being present and coherent even in friendly scenarios, so the thought of him going toe to toe with someone as ruthless and steadfast as Trump should be concerning to his supporters. For God’s sake, the man recently forgot what office he was even running for, telling a crowd, “My name’s Joe Biden and I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.”

Despite all of this, it seems that the powers that be have decided Biden is the guy. Bust out the popcorn, folks—it’s going to be a hell of show.

