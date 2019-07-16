American News

The brutal murder of Bianca Devins reveals the problem of incel culture

Bianca Devins was 17-years-old when her life came to a tragic halt. She had been tracked down after a concert by a jealous wannabe-boyfriend, Brandon Andrew Clark, and nearly decapitated, the photos of her lifeless body posted to his Discord server and Instagram.
Bianca Devins was 17-years-old when her life came to a tragic halt. She had been tracked down after a concert by a jealous wannabe-boyfriend, Brandon Andrew Clark, and nearly decapitated, the photos of her lifeless body posted to his Discord server and Instagram.
Anna Slatz Montreal, QC
5 mins read

Bianca Devins was 17-years-old when her life came to a tragic halt. She had been tracked down after a concert by a jealous wannabe-boyfriend, Brandon Andrew Clark, and nearly decapitated, the photos of her lifeless body posted to his Discord server and Instagram. Very few news outlets reporting on the story have accurately transcribed these details, instead calling Devins and Clark a couple. This misinformation has a significant impact because it draws attention away from the underlying connection this crime has to many, many others: Incels, and the toxic online culture of entitled, angry men.

The world first turned its attention to the phenomenon of involuntary celibacy after Elliot Roger murdered six people in Isla Vista, California in 2014. Roger had been bitter towards women, and, in a series of videos he uploaded to YouTube, promised to “slaughter every single spoiled, blond, stuck up s***.” His poorly written pseudo-manifesto, My Twisted World, provided early insights into the world of incels and their triggers. Since Roger, several more murders and mass-murders have been committed by men identifying with or motivated by the typical incel framework—Beierle in Tennessee, Minassian in Ontario, and Harper-Mercer in Oregon are just some to name a few.

And what is the incel framework? Lonely men without sexual prospects, or resentful of a lack of those they deem acceptable. Incels blame women for their inability to secure the relationship they desire, and their reflexivity on why is almost nonexistent. When an incel does happen to recognize a flaw which might play a factor in the reduction of his value to the women he desires (normally, an extremely attractive women), it is only evidence of the shallowness, cruelty, and evilness of the woman (and women as a whole) for having preferences which might not swoon to those flaws. Amending those flaws is even rarer than recognizing them, and often head-scratching in both the attempt and the self-pitying result. The Cut’s Alice Hines recently profiled incels who took drastic surgical measures to cosmetically alter their appearance with the intention of changing their dating prospects. Jaw implants, rhinoplasties, cheekbone revisions, and a slew of other surgeries intended to “masculinize” the face and transform it into what the incel believes women believe is the ideal man—a “Chad.”

But most incels refuse to amend their flaws, and instead spend their time cooking up half-cocked theories on such insane notions as “sexual Marxism”—state-enforced girlfriends —or “the complimentary heterosexual affections directive”—a tax on anything which allowed women to exercise sexual freedom (birth control, condoms, even smartphones), that would in turn fund a program for incels to access prostitutes.

The incel entitlement complex is as vast as it is both pathetic and infuriating. An entitlement so deep it has lent itself to the justification and dismissal of horrific acts of violence. Following the Toronto van attack, incel forums were populated with sympathizers calling for acid attacks and mass rape to fulfil Minassian’s call for an “incel uprising.”

It is not difficult to see how this entitlement—this childlike inability to accept any other outcome than what was desired—played a role in the murder of Bianca Devin. After only two months of online-only interaction, Brandon Andrew Clark had sent her dozens of messages both begging and demanding her affection and attention, ignoring her clear messages to leave her alone.

Some of Clark’s messages to Devins

Clark’s desperation led to rage. Rage when Devin turned her attention elsewhere. And that entitlement, desperation, and rage was what compelled Brandon Clark to murder Bianca Devin.

Like with Minassian, the incel reactions to Clark’s horrific act were predictably disgusting. Starting last night, once news of the murder broke, Ian Miles Cheong of Human Affairs posted a detailed Twitter thread outlining Devins’ tepid, unwilling association with Clark.

Cheong includes some rebuttals and call-outs of Tweets from those sympathizing with Clark and/or blaming Devins as complicit in her own death. As horrific as that might be to most of us, Cheong’s sampling is only a small, small morsel of what exists out there from incel sympathizers.

On the “incels forum” which has represented itself as an official hub of inceldom since the r/incels reddit was banned, the news of Devins death was treated with unbelievable vindictiveness.

While this in and of itself is a sliver of those on the internet discussing Bianca Devin’s murder, the vast majority of those posting about honouring her memory, the fact remains that incels and their entitlement complexes are no longer a strictly online phenomenon. They are continuing to leach out of their forums, out of their discord servers, and out of their private chatrooms. And how could they not? Their entire shtick is based on actions to satisfy their hunger or rage, actions that are to be carried out in the real world. This defies their inherently pitiful, absurd existence and attitude, and it also challenges those who would dismiss them as a fringe of cyber-exclusive egotistical virgins.

For women, the situation is even more dire. The entitlement of some men online might not be readily apparent, and they might just turn out to be a landmine. I’ve experienced this first hand, as many women have:

I talked to this man for a week, five months ago.

American News
Crime
Culture
Bianca Devins
Culture Wars
Incel
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls