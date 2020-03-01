Nicole Russell

Nicole Russell's work has appeared in the The Atlantic, The New York Times, National Review, Politico, The Washington Times, The American Spectator, The Federalist and Parents Magazine.

Articles/Stories written by Nicole Russell: 2
Home schooling advice from a pro

Who knows? You could look back on Parenting in the Time of Coronavirus and find you made some of the best memories with your kids.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

