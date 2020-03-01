Chad Felix Greene

Chad Felix Greene is a senior contributor to The Federalist and author of the "Reasonably Gay: Essays and Arguments" series.

Articles/Stories written by Chad Felix Greene: 4
What you can do to spread joy not coronavirus

Short on toilet paper? Did you know a sponge on a stick used to be a popular option? And other ways to find and spread joy.

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

Republican Twitter investor may oust Jack Dorsey

Twitter should no longer be the exclusive political platform of extreme far left voices. Balance would be better reflected in the lack of intervention.

